BRIEF-LGI Homes enters into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
BRASILIA, March 29 The Brazilian government on Wednesday announced a larger-than-expected spending freeze while opting for smaller tax breaks to meet its fiscal deficit goal.
Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said the government will freeze 42 billion reais ($13.45 billion) in spending as tax revenues continue to disappoint as the economy slowly emerges from its worst recession in a century.
He said the freeze was larger because the government decided to temporarily drop plans to correct the calculation of debts owed by the federal government. ($1 = 3.1225 reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.