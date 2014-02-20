BRASILIA Feb 20 Brazil lowered its 2014 primary
budget surplus target to 1.9 percent of GDP from 2.3 percent
last year in a move to convince markets that it can meet the
elusive fiscal savings goal, the government announced on
Thursday.
President Dilma Rousseffs government will freeze 44 billion
reais ($18.44 billion) in budgeted public spending to meet the
fiscal target. The primary surplus, or excess revenue after
expenditures and before debt payments, is a key gauge of a
country's capacity to repay debt.
A realistic and transparent primary surplus goal is crucial
for Rousseff's to regain the confidence of investors as she
struggles to draw more foreign investment to revive an economy
that has slowed to a crawl since she took office in 2011.
($1 = 2.3866 reais)
(Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto)