BRASILIA Nov 28 Brazil posted a primary budget
surplus of 3.729 billion reais ($1.46 billion) in
October, central bank data showed on Friday, breaking a string
of five straight monthly deficits.
The primary budget had been expected to show a surplus of
3.5 billion reais in October, according to the median forecast
of 13 analysts surveyed by Reuters.
In the first ten months of the year, the primary balance
showed a deficit of 11.557 billion reais.
The government originally aimed for a primary surplus, which
represents the public sector's excess revenue over expenditures
before debt payments, of 99 billion reais or the equivalent of
1.9 percent of gross domestic product for full-year 2014.
The government now seeks a surplus of just 10 billion reais.
The country posted a primary deficit of 25.491 billion reais
in September.
($1 = 2.5457 Brazilian reais)
