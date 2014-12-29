PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 28
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRASILIA Dec 29 Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 8.084 billion reais ($3 billion) in November, central bank data showed on Monday.
The primary budget had been expected to show a deficit of 3.4 billion reais in November, according to the median forecast of 7 analysts surveyed by Reuters.
In the 12 months through November, the primary balance showed a deficit of 9.234 billion reais.
The government originally aimed for a primary surplus, which represents the public sector's excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, of 99 billion reais, or the equivalent of 1.9 percent of gross domestic product for full-year 2014.
The government now seeks a surplus of just 10 billion reais.
The country posted a primary surplus of 3.7 billion reais in October. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
