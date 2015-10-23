GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, gold and yen rise amid political uncertainty
* Emerging markets continue upward with oil, commodities rise (Updates to U.S. market close, adds analyst comment, data)
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 23 Brazil will urgently focus on improving its 2016 budget to reignite growth even as a deteriorating economy depresses tax collection this year, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Friday.
A deepening recession and a political gridlock have dragged down revenues, forcing the government to drop its goal of reaching a primary budget surplus in 2015. Instead, it now projects a massive deficit this year. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Emerging markets continue upward with oil, commodities rise (Updates to U.S. market close, adds analyst comment, data)
May 11 A federal judge on Thursday ordered Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief Executive Douglas McMillon to submit to questioning in a lawsuit by shareholders hoping to learn what he knows about suspected bribery by the world's largest retailer in Mexico.