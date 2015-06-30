DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
BRASILIA, June 30 Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 6.9 billion reais ($2.23 billion) in May, central bank data showed on Tuesday, in line with market expectations.
The primary budget had been expected to show a deficit of 7 billion reais in May, according to the median forecast of 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters. ($1 = 3.0952 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Alden Bentley)
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.