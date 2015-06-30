BRASILIA, June 30 Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 6.9 billion reais ($2.23 billion) in May, central bank data showed on Tuesday, in line with market expectations.

The primary budget had been expected to show a deficit of 7 billion reais in May, according to the median forecast of 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters. ($1 = 3.0952 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Alden Bentley)