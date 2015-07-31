Mexico central bank renews auction of $200 mln in forex hedges
MEXICO CITY, May 4 Mexico's central bank said on Thursday it will auction on May 5 $200 million worth of peso hedging instruments, renewing a tool issued to help stabilize the currency.
BRASILIA, July 31 Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 9.323 billion reais ($2.78 billion) in June, central bank data showed on Friday, above market expectations.
The primary budget had been expected to show a deficit of 2 billion reais in June, according to the median forecast of 15 analysts surveyed by Reuters.
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. mortgage rates held steady in line with Treasury yields following a weaker-than-forecast figure on first-quarter U.S. economic growth and amid expectations the Federal Reserve would leave rates unchanged this week, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.