BRIEF-GFL Environmental announces pricing of private offering of senior unsecured notes
* priced private offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2022
BRASILIA, July 28 Brazil's government said on Tuesday it remains committed with fiscal austerity and structural changes aimed at improving public spending after Standard & Poor's warned it could lose its investment grade.
The Finance Ministry said in a statement it will go ahead with plans to speed up collection of tax debts and to sell stakes in state-run companies to increase revenues.
It also said it will move ahead with "structural fiscal actions" to strengthen the adjustment of the economy. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Alonso Soto; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Effective for Q1 of 2017, co realigned its segments & has changed basis of presentation of its segments - SEC filing