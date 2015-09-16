BRIEF-Ex-AIG CEO plans to appeal ruling over insurer's bailout to US Supreme Court
May 9 - LAWYER FOR FORMER AIG CEO MAURICE "HANK" GREENBERG SAYS HE PLANS TO ASK U.S. SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW FEDERAL CIRCUIT DECISION OVER AIG BAILOUT
BRASILIA, Sept 16 Brazil's Congress is not responsible for resolving the government's budget deficit, the speaker of the lower house, Eduardo Cunha, said on Wednesday, underscoring the political challenges facing President Dilma Rousseff's austerity program.
Cunha, a former member of Rousseff's coalition who has since broken with the unpopular president, said he expected a proposed financial tax, known as the CPMF, would be "resoundingly defeated" in Congress despite support from some governors. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, May 9 The controlling shareholders of Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA are choosing between a senior company officer and a turnaround executive for the top job at Brazil's No. 2 private-sector power transmission company, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.