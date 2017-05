SAO PAULO Jan 6 Brazil's government will continue to seek fiscal balance this year and the economy is likely to improve, presidential chief of staff Jaques Wagner told reporters on Wednesday.

Brazil posted a growing budget deficit before interest payments late last year, raising questions about President Dilma Rousseff's ability to deliver on her pledge for a 2016 surplus in the middle of the worst recession in decades.

