BRASILIA Feb 28 Brazil's central government posted a primary budget surplus of 12.954 billion reais ($5.55 billion) in January, the country's Treasury said on Friday.

The central government, which includes results from federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a surplus of 14.5 billion reais in December. The central bank on Friday is scheduled to release the country's consolidated fiscal results, which adds states and municipalities and is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil's fiscal performance.