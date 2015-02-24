(Recasts with lawmaker and analyst comments, context and
details)
By Alonso Soto and Jeferson Ribeiro
BRASILIA Feb 24 The Brazilian government is
working on a plan to save up around 80 billion reais ($28
billion) this year to meet a fiscal goal that is crucial to
regain investors' trust, a senior lawmaker and a government
official said on Tuesday.
The head of the Brazilian Senate Renan Calheiros told
reporters that newly-appointed Finance Minister Joaquim Levy
asked allied lawmakers of the PMDB party to support the savings
plan of around 80 billion reais.
Levy told lawmakers on Monday evening that he is working on
such a plan but "will not make an adjustment of around 80
billion reais only with (budget) cuts," said a government
official, who was present at the meeting and asked for anonymity
to speak freely.
His comments suggest the government will likely continue to
raise taxes to reach its primary fiscal surplus goal of 66
billion reais, or the equivalent of 1.2 percent of Brazil's
gross domestic product.
Achieving that fiscal goal is the single biggest challenge
newly re-elected President Dilma Rousseff faces to convince
investors she will leave behind years of heavy spending that
cost the once-booming economy a debt rating downgrade last year.
Still, the package now under consideration would be smaller
than the 100 billion reais in savings that some officials
forecast earlier in the year. Brazil's economy risks falling
back into recession amid fears of energy and water rationing and
a widening corruption scandal at state-run Petrobras.
The finance ministry declined to confirm the size of the
savings package or Levy's comment.
"The figure should be enough for the government to meet the
target, but the real question is whether they can effectively
save 80 billion reais," said Rafael Bistafa, an economist with
Sao Paulo-based consultancy Rosenberg.
The government has so far announced measures such as fuel
tax increases and spending limits that, taken together, would
save about 40 billion reais.
Some of those measures could be watered down in Congress,
where lawmakers in Rousseff's own Workers Party have threatened
to limit the extent of cuts to unemployment and pension
benefits.
Calheiros, of the PMDB party, the largest in Congress,
warned the savings plan threatens to hurt the poor and that the
government should start by cutting public wages and benefits.
Other people present at the meeting said Levy and other
ministers signaled the government could announce more fiscal
measures soon, without giving more details.
($1 = 2.84 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Chris Reese)