BRASILIA Feb 26 Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 21.063 billion reais ($7.35 billion) in January, central bank data showed on Friday.

The primary budget had been expected to show a surplus of 18.250 billion reais in January, according to the median forecast of 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The country posted an overall budget surplus of 3.041 billion reais in January.

($1 = 2.87 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni)