BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners LP files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Phillips 66 Partners LP files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pKFwzu) Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, April 30 Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 239 million reais ($80.13 million) in March, central bank data showed on Thursday, missing market expectations by a long shot and highlighting the difficulties the government faces to meet its fiscal goal.
The primary budget had been expected to show a surplus of 5.15 billion reais in March, according to the median forecast of analysts surveyed by Reuters. ($1 = 2.9826 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto)
* Phillips 66 Partners LP files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pKFwzu) Further company coverage:
OMAHA, Neb., May 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc , the conglomerate run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, reported a 27 percent decline in first-quarter profit on Friday, and said a loss from insurance underwriting contributed to operating results that fell short of forecasts.