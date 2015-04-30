BRASILIA, April 30 Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 239 million reais ($80.13 million) in March, central bank data showed on Thursday, missing market expectations by a long shot and highlighting the difficulties the government faces to meet its fiscal goal.

The primary budget had been expected to show a surplus of 5.15 billion reais in March, according to the median forecast of analysts surveyed by Reuters. ($1 = 2.9826 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto)