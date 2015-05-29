(Adds data, analyst comment and context)
BRASILIA May 29 Brazil's primary budget surplus
rose sharply in April from the previous month, central bank data
showed on Friday but was insufficient to erase its year-long
deficit.
Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of
13.445 billion reais ($4.25 billion) in April, above market
expectations of 10.5 billion reais, according to median forecast
of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters. In March, the country had
a surplus of just 239 billion reais.
The primary surplus shows how much money is left over to
pay interest on the country's public sector debt and is closely
watched as Brazil scrambles to retain its investment grade from
Wall Street credit rating firms.
A clamp down in public spending, a seasonal increase in tax
revenues and strong savings from state governments helped fatten
the surplus in April.
Still, the primary budget balance in the 12 months through
April was a deficit equivalent to 0.76 percent of gross domestic
product, the biggest gap since records began in 2001.
Soon after beginning her second term in office, left-leaning
President Dilma Rousseff hired a known fiscal hawk, Joaquim
Levy, to command the finance ministry to turn around government
finances with tax increases and hefty spending cuts.
On Friday, the government reported the economy contracted
0.2 percent in the first quarter from the preceding three
months, partly reflecting the impact of falling government
spending.
However, the new-found austerity is seen by some economists
as unlikely to be enough for Rousseff to reach a primary surplus
goal of 66.3 billion reais or the equivalent of 1.1 percent of
gross domestic product.
"Looking forward, we expect the primary balance to start
improving from May, but the primary surplus target of 1.1
percent of GDP seems to be a virtually impossible objective by
now," economists with Brasil Plural said in a note to clients
prior to the release of the results.
The Sao-Paulo based bank expected a surplus of 12.4 billion
reais in April.
The overall budget balance, which includes interest
payments, returned to positive territory in April with a surplus
of 11.232 billion reais thanks largely to central bank gains
stemming from the sale of currency swaps that month.
The country's public gross debt as a percent of gross
domestic product came in at 61.7 percent in April, down from
62.4 percent in March, the central bank said.
($1 = 3.1636 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W
Simon)