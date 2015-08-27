BRASILIA Aug 27 Brazil's central government posted a primary budget deficit of 7.224 billion reais ($2.04 billion) in July, the third straight monthly gap as the government struggles with plummeting revenues, according to Treasury data released on Thursday.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary deficit of 8.2 billion reais in June.

($1 = 3.54 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Editing by Bernard Orr)