By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Aug 31 The Brazilian government on
Monday for the first time ever sent Congress a budget bill that
forecasts a primary deficit and urged lawmakers to help fix a
fiscal crisis that threatens the country's investment-grade
rating.
President Dilma Rousseff proposed a 2016 budget bill that
forecast a primary deficit of the non-financial public sector of
0.34 percent of the gross domestic product. Earlier this year
the government, which has always proposed primary surpluses,
expected a surplus of 0.7 percent in 2016.
The deficit projection underscored Rousseff's need to find
new sources of revenue as tax collection plummets and she faces
resistance in Congress to unpopular austerity measures.
Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said the government will
work closely with Congress to come up with spending reforms to
reverse the shortfall.
"We are open to a dialogue to erase the temporary primary
deficit," Barbosa said in a press briefing. "What is important
now is to have a realistic budget."
The government adjusted its forecast after lawmakers and
business leaders opposed Rousseff's proposal to revive a tax on
financial transactions to raise extra revenues next year.
The primary budget balance, which shows how much current
revenue is available to meet interest payments, is closely
watched by markets and Wall Street credit rating agencies as a
gauge of a country's capacity to repay its debt.
The agencies have warned they may further downgrade Brazil,
a move which could undermine investor confidence and raise
borrowing costs.
"The government is apparently throwing in the towel and is
now enjoining Congress in the quest to identify additional
revenue sources," Alberto Ramos, economist with Goldman Sachs,
said in a note to clients.
The real weakened nearly 3 percent against the U.S.
dollar earlier on Monday on fears of a credit ratings downgrade
before paring losses to end the day 1 percent weaker. Interest
rate futures <0#2DIJ:> rose on fears a weaker real could push
the central to raise borrowing costs.
Barbosa said the government will work on reforms in coming
weeks to limit the growth of obligatory expenditures linked to
pensions, health and education. About 90 percent of Brazil's
overall expenditures are earmarked by law, meaning the
government has little room to cut public spending.
Years of heavy public spending under Rousseff have eroded
the public accounts to the point that Brazil recorded its first
primary deficit in over a decade in 2014.
($1= 3.6450 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto, additonal reporting by Anthony
Boadle; editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Cynthia Osterman)