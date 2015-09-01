SAO PAULO, Sept 1 The Brazilian government's
first-ever budget bill with a primary deficit underscores the
growing risks to its public finances, a Fitch Ratings analyst
said on Tuesday, adding to concerns that the country could lose
its investment-grade credit rating.
President Dilma Rousseff on Monday proposed a 2016 budget
bill that forecast a 0.34 percent deficit before interest
payments, down from a forecast for a 0.7 percent primary surplus
earlier this year.
"These downward revisions put the trend of primary surpluses
well below Fitch's baseline scenario used in April and highlight
the growing risks to the trajectory of public finances and
debt," said analyst Shelly Shetty in an emailed statement.
In April, Fitch warned it may cut Brazil's credit rating in
the next couple of years if the economy deteriorates further,
revising the outlook on Brazil's BBB credit rating to negative
from stable.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slid 2.3
percent on Tuesday and its currency slipped 1.3 percent
flirting with a 12-year low.
(Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Additional reporting by Daniel
Bases in New York; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)