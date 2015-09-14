(Adds comments from Congressional leaders, economists)
By Leonardo Goy
BRASILIA, Sept 14 Brazil's government announced
spending cuts and tax increases totaling 65 billion reais ($16.9
billion) on Monday as it scrambles to close a budget deficit
that led to a downgrade of the country's credit rating last
week.
The biggest item was the revival of the unpopular CPMF tax
on financial transactions that will raise 32 billion reais next
year if it passes a Congress opposed to new taxation.
The drastic cuts hit agricultural subsidies, infrastructure
investments, government salaries and bonuses, as well as public
health and low-cost housing programs.
The government reduced tax subsidies for the chemical
industry, cut refunds to exporters of manufactured goods and
raised the capital gains tax to up to 30 percent.
The latest round of fiscal measures are meant to bridge a
shortfall of 30 billion reais in next year's budget that
President Dilma Rousseff sent to Congress last month and reach a
budget surplus of 0.7 percent of GDP before interest payments.
As Brazil slides into its worst recession since the Great
Depression, opposition leaders said the steps were too little
too late to restore credibility in the policies of Rousseff, who
is facing mounting call for her resignation or impeachment.
Economists said the fiscal savings look good on paper but
doubted they will clear Congress without being diluted.
"The government is now scraping the barrel in an effort to
plug its budget hole," Capital Economics, a London-based
research house, said in a note to clients. The measures showed
the government's "impotence" in reducing Brazil's bloated
bureaucracy.
The speaker of the lower house, Eduardo Cunha, said
Rousseff's embattled administration lacked the support needed in
Congress to approve the reinstatement of the CPMF tax.
The head of the Brazilian Senate, Renan Calheiros, said
deeper cuts were need to reduce the size of the federal
government before Congress will agree to more taxes. Planning
Minister Nelson Barbosa said 10 ministries will be eliminated,
but that is a symbolic measure that will save only 200 million
reais.
The reduction in public health and housing spending was a
bitter pill for Rousseff who along with her leftist Workers'
Party have resisted cuts to Brazil's social programs. The
party's flagship conditional cash-transfer program for poor
families called Bolsa Familia was not touched by the cuts.
The forecast of a 2016 budget gap cost Brazil its hard-won
investment-grade rating from Standard & Poor's last week, and
other credit agencies are expected to follow suit.
A downgrade by a second agency to speculative territory
would require many foreign pension funds and other large
investors to unload Brazilian bonds.
The downgrade appeared to strengthen Levy's position. He has
been the government's face of austerity but his push for deeper
spending cuts to improve Brazil's finances and avoid a loss of
investment grade faced resistance in the cabinet and Congress.
Levy said the CPMF tax would be levied for at least four
years and revenues would go to fund Brazil's pension system. He
said the tax was temporary, a bridge to see Brazil through the
fiscal crisis until bigger reforms can be made to the country's
costly pension and social security systems.
"The big problem with today's fiscal package is that it
hikes taxes in the short term and only promises future
structural reforms," said Brazilian economist Mansueto Almeida.
The banking lobby Febraban backed the return of the CPMF
tax, but said it should temporary and have decreasing rates.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.9 percent on
expectation of the cuts, the biggest daily gain in six sessions.
The real currency, which fell to a 13-year low after
Standard & Poor's downgrade, rallied 1.7 percent on media
reports of the cuts to be announced, its largest single-day gain
in more than a month.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing
by Paul Simao and Lisa Shumaker)