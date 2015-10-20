BRASILIA Oct 20 Brazil's government is
considering slashing its key fiscal goal to a deficit of around
50 billion reais ($12.9 billion) this year as revenues plummet
due to the ongoing recession, three sources with direct
knowledge of the talks said on Tuesday.
That primary budget deficit would be equal to 0.85 percent
of the country's gross domestic product, the largest on record.
It would wipe out the previous goal for a surplus of 0.15
percent of GDP. Brazil's primary surplus, or savings prior to
debt payments, has turned into a small deficit in recent years
while the overall budget shortfall has ballooned above 8 percent
of GDP.
"The drop in revenues was sharper than expected," a lawmaker
involved in the negotiations told Reuters on condition of
anonymity. "That number is not final yet, hopefully we will have
it ready for tomorrow."
Internal government discussions have been ongoing between
members of President Dilma Rousseff's economic team in an effort
to reach consensus on the matter, the sources said.
The change in the primary budget target has to be approved
by Congress. The new target was expected to be voted this week
in a bicameral budget commission.
Two other government officials confirmed that the deficit
could be between 0.50 to 0.85 percent of GDP. It would be the
second straight annual deficit, underscoring the disarray of
public accounts.
A sharp drop in investment and plummeting consumer
confidence has dragged the economy into its worst recession in
25 years. The Brazilian economy is expected to contract around 3
percent this year, according the latest weekly central bank poll
of private economists.
Last year Brazil posted its first primary deficit ever with
a shortfall of 32.5 billion reais, according to central bank
data.
The government has not ruled out a bigger projected deficit
to avoid more changes this year, said the sources, who asked for
anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly.
President Dilma Rousseff will decide on the new target
between Tuesday and Wednesday, recalculating due to a sharp drop
in tax revenues and failure to approve legislation that would
have bolstered government finances, one of the sources said.
Rousseff, who has been accused of manipulating the budget
last year to try to cover a massive deficit, has said she is
committed to rebalancing the accounts to regain the confidence
of investors.
($1 = 3.88 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto, Lisandra Paraguassu and Patricia
Duarte; Editing by Diane Craft)