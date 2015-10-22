(Adds size of fiscal shortfall)
By Lisandra Paraguassu
BRASILIA Oct 22 Brazil has given up on its goal
of seeking a primary budget surplus this year and instead will
record a massive shortfall as a deepening economic and political
crisis drags on revenues, presidential chief of staff Jaques
Wagner said on Thursday.
President Dilma Rousseff was forced to drop plans to reach a
fiscal surplus and instead is projecting a deficit of at least
50 billion reais ($12.74 billion) as tax revenues have plummeted
and the government is struggling with efforts to raise extra
income, Wagner said.
That projected deficit could be even wider if the government
decides to include up to 35 billion reais in arrears it owes
state-run banks, two government officials told Reuters.
Wagner acknowledged that the projected deficit does not
include those arrears.
In July, the government cut this year's primary surplus goal
to 8.7 billion reais, or 0.15 percent of gross domestic product,
from 66.3 billion reais, the equivalent of 1.1 percent of GDP,
in its original budget.
The new fiscal goal has to be approved by Congress.
The outlook for a record deficit highlights just how
difficult it will be for Rousseff to shore up government
accounts and regain the confidence of investors backing away
from the slumping economy.
The government is considering including in the deficit the
arrears it owes to state-run lenders, but there is no decision
on whether the repayment should be immediate or gradual, said
the two officials, who declined to be named because the
discussions are not public.
The country's Federal Accounts Court ruled on Oct. 7 that
Rousseff manipulated the budget last year by delaying payments
to those banks that advanced money to pay for social programs.
The ruling has emboldened Rousseff's opposition, which is
calling for her impeachment for breaching the fiscal
responsibility law.
Brazil's fiscal woes have triggered a slew of rating
downgrades that threaten to further sink an economy heading for
what many experts expect to be its longest recession since the
1930s.
Rousseff has stood by a targeted primary surplus of 0.7
percent of GDP next year, but many economists doubt she will be
able to hit that target either, as a rebellious Congress blocks
her unpopular austerity plans.
Even if the government scores a surplus next year the
accounts remain far from being balanced. Brazil's overall budget
deficit has ballooned to more than 9 percent of GDP.
($1 = 3.93 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting and writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
Tom Brown and James Dalgleish)