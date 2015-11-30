(Recast, adds analyst comment, historical data and context)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Nov 30 Brazil had its worst primary
budget deficit for the month of October on record, central bank
data showed on Monday, evidence of the continued deterioration
of the country's finances despite government efforts to rein in
spending.
The primary deficit jumped to 11.530 billion
reais ($3.00 billion) in October from a gap of 7.318 billion in
September and a surplus of 3.729 billion in October of last
year. Market analysts surveyed by Reuters expected a deficit of
13.750 billion reais in October.
Although the country's overall budget deficit narrowed to
29.414 billion in October from the previous month, on an annual
basis the gap rose to the equivalent of 9.5 percent of gross
domestic product. In May, that gap in 12 months was equivalent
to 7.92 percent of GDP.
A sharp drop in tax revenues has hobbled President Dilma
Rousseff's efforts to shore up Brazil's finances with spending
cuts and tax hikes this year.
The finances of the once-booming economy have deteriorated
to the point where Rousseff canceled a trip to Asia this week to
save money and froze 10 billion reais in spending to comply with
the country's budget law.
"We have yet to detect a visible turnaround in the fiscal
picture," said Alberto Ramos, senior economist with Goldman
Sachs. "A deep, permanent, structural fiscal adjustment remains
front-and-center on the policy agenda to restore both domestic
and external balance."
In September, Standard & Poor's stripped Brazil of its
prized investment grade rating and Rousseff has announced a
fiscal savings package to eke out a primary surplus in 2016 to
avoid other ratings agencies from cutting Brazil's debt grading
to junk territory. However, a lingering political stalemate in
Congress is delaying those measures, leading most analysts to
believe the government will again fail to deliver a positive
number next year.
In the 12 months through October, the primary budget deficit
jumped to an equivalent to 0.71 percent of gross domestic
product from 0.45 percent in 12 months through September.
The country's debt dynamic also continued to worsen with the
public sector's net debt rising to 36.3 percent of GDP from 35.4
percent and gross debt up to 66.1 percent from 66 percent.
($1 = 3.84 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)