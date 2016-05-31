BRASILIA May 31 Brazil posted a primary budget
surplus of 10.182 billion reais ($2.84 billion) in
April, central bank data showed on Tuesday, recovering from a
steep deficit the previous month but not nearly enough to revert
an expected record shortfall this year.
Even with the surplus in April the primary budget deficit in
the accumulated previous 12 months rose to the equivalent of
2.33 percent of gross domestic product from 2.28 percent the
previous month. In March, the country recorded a primary deficit
of 10.64 billion reais.
($1 = 3.5905 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)