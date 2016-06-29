(Adds comments from ministers throughout)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, June 29 Brazil posted on Wednesday its
largest ever primary budget deficit for the month of May,
highlighting the challenges the government faces to close a
massive fiscal shortfall amid the worst recession for decades.
The primary deficit of 18.125 billion reais
($5.57 billion) in May topped market expectations for a gap of
17.3 billion reais.
It followed a surplus of 10.182 billion reais in April.
The primary balance, which excludes debt payments, is a key
gauge of a country's capacity to repay its borrowing. The
overall deficit, which includes interest costs, rose to 60.623
billion reais in May.
Acting Planning Minister Dyogo de Oliveira said on Wednesday
that the government expects a smaller primary deficit somewhere
above 100 billion reais in 2017.
The forecast will be revealed next week amid lingering
doubts about the government's commitment to close a fiscal gap
that cost the country its investment grade rating last year.
Michel Temer, who as vice president replaced President Dilma
Rousseff during her impeachment trial in the Senate, is
proposing capping public spending to limit this year's deficit,
which is expected to swell to a record 163.9 billion.
May's large deficit was due mainly to a drop in the federal
government's revenues as the economy faces what could be its
worst recession in a century.
Despite the drop in revenues, the government announced on
Wednesday an increase of 12.50 percent in the "Bolsa Família"
program, a subsidy to the poor supported by Rousseff in recent
years.
The increase will cost the government 2.1 billion reais per
year, Social Development Minister Osmar Terra told reporters.
The ample deficits for this and next year would allow the
Temer administration to spend more in order to gain political
support for key pension and tax reforms, some critics say.
The two-year-long recession and past fiscal mismanagement
have raised fears among investors that Brazil will be unable to
service its debt in coming years.
The country's gross debt rose to an equivalent of 68.6
percent of gross domestic product in May from 67.5 percent the
previous month. Brazil's debt, already high when compared to
other emerging economies, is expected to reach 80 percent of GDP
as early as 2017.
($1 = 3.2568 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione and
Alonso Soto; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Andrew Hay)