By Alonso Soto and Leonardo Goy
BRASILIA, July 4 The Brazilian government
expects to collect an extra 10 billion reais in 2017 with the
auction of several hydroelectric power plants in the south of
the country, three senior government officials familiar with the
plan told Reuters on Monday.
The concession of the hydroelectric plants, all owned by
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, or Cemig, could
give a breather to a government expecting another hefty fiscal
deficit for next year.
Interim President Michel Temer, who replaced President Dilma
Rousseff while she stands impeachment trial over charges of
breaking fiscal rules, is considering setting a primary budget
deficit goal of around 150 billion reais in 2017.
Such a large deficit, only 20 billion less than the 2016
shortfall, could raise doubts about Temer's commitment to
austerity as once-booming Brazil tries to regain the confidence
of investors.
One of the officials, a member of the economic team who
asked not to be named to speak freely, said doubts over the
speed of the recovery and the size of a privatization program
have complicated the calculation of the deficit. The primary
balance, or excess revenues prior to interest debt payments, is
a key gauge of a country's capacity to repay its debt.
"The idea is for the deficit to be smaller in 2017 than this
year and for that trend to continue in coming years," said the
official. "We are committed to austerity ... but it will be
gradual."
The hydroelectric plants to be auctioned later this year
include Sao Simao, Volta Grande and Miranda, which together have
an installed capacity of 2,500 megawatts.
The government has ruled out including in its 2017 budget
the controversial CMPF financial transaction tax, said the
official who added that the government has room to cut
expenditures.
The expiration of several contracts with the
investment-promotion program known as PSI will reduce
expenditures with subsidies by 3 billion reais in 2017, the
official said.
The government is also studying getting rid of remaining
payroll tax breaks to local businesses.
For 2016, the official said the government could have a
"positive surprise" with a program to legalize undeclared funds
that Brazilians hold abroad. The program, which runs until the
end of October, was not included in the 2016 budget.
The government could collect in taxes and penalties on those
funds more than the 30 billion reais that some economists are
estimating in proceeds, the official said.
