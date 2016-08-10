BRASILIA Aug 10 Brazil's lower house of
Congress early on Wednesday approved a watered-down version of a
bill that imposed spending limits on cash-strapped states in
exchange for hefty debt relief.
The lower house voted 282-140 to approve the main text of
the bill after the government bowed to pressure from lawmakers
and governors and removed tougher limits on states' spending on
employees.
The legislation faces further discussion and possible
modifications in the lower house on Wednesday before being sent
to the Senate for its consideration.
The watering down of the bill could raise further doubts
about President Michel Temer's commitment to austerity as the
conservative leader races to regain the confidence of investors
in an economy mired its worst recession in decades.
The government removed from the bill a two year-ban on wage
hikes in states and tougher limits on current spending included
in the separate fiscal responsibility law.
Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles late on Monday insisted
the wage freeze was a non-negotiable condition for the debt
relief package that will cost the federal government 50 billion
reais ($15.99 billion) over the next three years.
As it stands now, the bill would give the states a six-month
grace period on debt to the federal government, followed by a
year-and-a- half of reduced payments. In exchange, states will
limit spending growth to the rate of inflation of the previous
year.
Heavy current spending is largely blamed for the fiscal
crisis of states, now struggling to pay the wages of doctors,
police and teachers.
To ease market concerns, the government will work on a new
legislation to amend the fiscal responsibility law that limits
states' current expenditures to less than 60 percent of their
net revenues.
Separately, Temer has also submitted a constitutional
amendment to cap federal expenditures in an attempt to halt a
surge in the country's public debt, expected to reach 80 percent
of the gross domestic product this year.
Brazil's budget deficit has ballooned to around 10 percent
of the GDP from nearly 3 percent in 2013. The country lost its
hard-won investment credit rating in 2015, when the recession
began.
The most dramatic example of the states' fiscal chaos is
that of Rio de Janeiro, which received 3 billion reais in
emergency aid from the federal government to pay for security
for the Olympics.
($1 = 3.1263 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)