BRASILIA Aug 31 Brazil posted its biggest ever
primary budget deficit for the month of July as revenues
continue to drop, but still managed to beat market expectations
for a much wider shortfall.
The country, struggling with a two-year recession, posted a
primary deficit of 12.816 billion reais ($3.97 billion) in July,
smaller than the 20 billion reais shortfall expected by the
market.
Still, the monthly deficit is the sixth so far this year,
which points to the challenges the government faces to meet its
fiscal goal.
In the 12 months through July, the primary deficit was
equivalent to 2.54 percent of gross domestic product, a world
away from the north of 3 percent surpluses recorded just a few
years ago.
The government set a primary deficit goal of 163.9 billion
reais, or the equivalent of 2.6 percent of GDP.
Interim President Michel Temer has vowed to rebalance the
depleted government accounts by capping public spending and
reducing pension benefits.
The rapid deterioration of the public accounts after years
of heavy spending and hefty tax breaks cost Brazil its coveted
investment-grade rating.
($1 = 3.2271 Brazilian reais)
