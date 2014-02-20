(Adds GDP and CPI projections and background)
BRASILIA Feb 20 Brazil set a smaller fiscal
savings goal than in previous years on Thursday, hoping that a
more realistic target for this year will help it recover
credibility in the eyes of wary investors.
Many economists, however, continue to doubt that President
Dilma Rousseff's government will be able resist pressure to
spend more in an election year and meet the new primary budget
surplus savings goal of 1.9 percent of gross domestic product.
The primary surplus represents the excess of revenues over
expenditures excluding interest payments. As such, it is a key
gauge of a country's capacity to service its debt.
Brazil failed to achieve its primary surplus goal last year
even though it was revised down to 2.3 percent from 3.1 percent
at the start of 2013.
In a much-anticipated announcement, the government said it
will freeze 44 billion reais ($18.44 billion) in public spending
to meet the 2014 primary surplus target, up from 38 billion
reais last year.
A realistic and transparent primary surplus goal is crucial
for Rousseff's bid to recover the confidence of investors as she
struggles to attract more investment to revive an economy that
has slowed to a crawl since she took office in 2011.
The government's announcement included a GDP 2014 growth
projection of 2.5 percent, above most market forecasts but down
sharply from a previous estimate of 3.8 percent. It also
forecast inflation of 5.3 percent for this year, down from 5.8
percent previously estimated.
Brazil's finances have deteriorated steadily under Rousseff,
who has increased public spending and foregone billions of
dollars in revenues by granting a slew of tax breaks aimed at
reactivating the economy.
Her government has fallen short of its fiscal target in two
of the three years of her presidency and she plans to seek a
second term in elections scheduled for October.
Shrinking primary surpluses have raised Brazil's overall
budget deficit, which includes debt payments, to a three-year
high of 3.28 percent of GDP. In 2012, the deficit was 2.48
percent of GDP.
Despite the fiscal deterioration, Rousseff's policies have
done little to kick-start the fragile economy of Latin America's
largest nation. Instead, they have stoked already-high inflation
and raised worries of debt rating downgrade this year.
($1 = 2.3866 reais)
