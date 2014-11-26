(Recast, adds more data and context)
BRASILIA Nov 26 Brazil's central government
posted its first primary budget surplus in six months in
October, but the administration still risks recording its first
annual deficit in nearly two decades.
The central government, which includes results from federal
ministries, the central bank and social security, had a primary
budget surplus of 4.101 billion reais ($1.63 billion) in
October, the country's National Treasury said on Wednesday.
The central government had posted monthly deficits since May
of this year, including September's a primary deficit of 20.399
billion reais.
The primary budget balance excludes interest payments, and
as such, it is a gauge of a capacity to service debt.
The rapid deterioration of the fiscal accounts that has
worried investors and rating agencies alike is one main problems
the administration's new economic will face in a second term of
President Dilma Rousseff that starts on New Year's day.
Rousseff's pick for the finance ministry, Joaquim Levy, is a
fiscal conservative who is expected to cut expenditures and put
in place multi-year fiscal goals to recover the public finances.
Levy and other members of the economic team are expected to
be officially named on Thursday, but it is not yet known when
will they take over the posts.
So far this year, the central government has accumulated a
primary deficit of 11.577 billion reais. The central government
original target for the year was for a surplus of 80.773 billion
reais.
The central bank is scheduled to release on Friday the
country's consolidated fiscal results of the public sector,
which adds in states and municipalities and some state-owned
companies. It is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil's fiscal
performance.
The government initially set a consolidated primary surplus
target of 116 billion reais or 2.15 of its gross domestic
products at the start of the year. It then lowered the target to
1.9 percent of GDP and is now seeking congressional approval to
cut that goal to just 0.19 percent of GDP.
Ratings agencies have warned that the deterioration of the
fiscal accounts combined with lack of transparency could lead
the country to suffer another debt downgrade.
($1 = 2.5101 Brazilian real)
