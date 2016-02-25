(Recasts first sentence with financial context, adds
BRASILIA Feb 25 Brazil's central government
finances returned to positive territory in January after eight
months in the red, but the respite coming from a surge in
extraordinary revenues may prove to be temporary as a deepening
recession curbs income.
The central government posted a primary budget surplus of
14.835 billion reais ($3.77 billion) in January, up from a
record deficit of 60.72 billion reais in December and a surplus
of 10.420 billion reais in January 2015.
The central government account, which covers federal
ministries, the central bank and social security, had been
expected to post a surplus of 9.6 billion reais, according to
the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 economists.
The better-than-expected results stemmed from the sale of
the rights in 29 hydroelectric plants that generated nearly 11
billion reais in extra income for the government.
For the rest of the year revenue is expected to continue its
steep fall as the once-booming economy enters its second year of
contraction. Federal revenue fell 6.7 percent in January in its
steepest drop for that month since 2011.
The government is considering lowering its fiscal target to
a primary deficit of up to 1 percent of gross domestic product
from its original target for a surplus of 0.5 percent.
The country's widening overall deficit, which topped 10
percent of GDP last year, has already cost Brazil its investment
grade rating.
Moody's on Wednesday cut Brazil by a surprising two notches
to "junk" territory, the last of the big three rating agencies
to strip Brazil of its investment grade.
($1 = 3.9368 Brazilian reais)
