(Adds data, context)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, April 29 Sinking tax revenues drove up
Brazil's budget deficit, excluding interest rates, amid a deep
recession, complicating efforts to restore fiscal stability as a
likely change of government looms.
Central bank data showed on Friday the country posted a
primary budget deficit of 10.644 billion reais
($3.09 billion) in March.
In the 12 months through March, the primary budget deficit
rose to an equivalent of 2.28 percent of gross domestic product
from 2.11 percent in the 12 months through February.
Vice President Michel Temer who will replace President Dilma
Rousseff in coming weeks if, as widely expected, the Senate soon
puts her on trial, has said rebalancing the fiscal accounts will
be one of his government's biggest challenges.
Brazil is expected to record its third straight annual
primary deficit in 2016 after years of surpluses. The primary
surplus, or excess revenue prior to interest payments, is a key
gauge of a country's capacity to repay its debt.
A recession entering its second year and past fiscal
mismanagement has raised fears among investors that Brazil will
be unable to repay its debt in coming years. All major rating
agencies have stripped Brazil of its coveted investment grade.
Brazil's overall budget deficit, including interest
payments, narrowed to 9.995 billion reais from a massive
shortfall of 52.827 billion reais the previous month. In March,
the central bank recorded a profit from the sale of currency
swaps, derivatives that provide protection against losses in the
real, as the local currency firmed in March.
($1 = 3.4423 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)