BRIEF-Senvest Management reports 5.28 pct passive stake in Bristow Group
* Senvest Management reports a 5.28 percent passive stake in Bristow Group as of may 30 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rEo52E Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Aug 31 Brazil's government remains on track to meet its fiscal target for this year despite a flurry of tax breaks for consumers and targeted industries that will reduce revenues, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Friday.
Speaking on a conference call with reporters, Mantega also said he expects banks in Brazil to increase lending in the second half of the year, giving the economy an added boost.
He added that he doesn't expect the global economic outlook to improve in the coming months.
* Highbridge Capital Management, Llc reports 5.07 percent passive stake in CF Corp as of may 25, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rXWxIX Further company coverage: