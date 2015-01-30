Fed's Williams sees balance sheet as future policy tool

By Ann Saphir PALO ALTO, May 6 San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Saturday reiterated his view that the U.S. central bank should begin trimming its massive balance sheet later this year, in part so the Fed has more tools at the ready when the next recession hits. He was the fourth Fed official in two days to suggest the Fed may need to restart its controversial bond-buying program to help boost the economy in a future downturn.