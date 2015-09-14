BRASILIA, Sept 14 The Brazilian economy will recover once the government reduces "economic and non-economic uncertainties" that are holding off investment decisions, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Monday.

Speaking at the announcement of new austerity measures in Brasilia, the minister said the fiscal adjustment proposed by the government will help reduce uncertainties among investors.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chris Reese)