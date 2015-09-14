BRIEF-BD prices offerings of common stock depositary shares
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
BRASILIA, Sept 14 The Brazilian economy will recover once the government reduces "economic and non-economic uncertainties" that are holding off investment decisions, Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Monday.
Speaking at the announcement of new austerity measures in Brasilia, the minister said the fiscal adjustment proposed by the government will help reduce uncertainties among investors.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
OSLO, May 11 Norway will spend less money from its sovereign wealth fund this year than had initially been expected in a bid to prevent a rally in its currency, government budget documents seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.