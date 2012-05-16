BRIEF-China Fortune Land and units acquire property assets worth more than 1 bln yuan in May
* Says it plans to invest about 350 million yuan ($51.48 million) to set up seven firms
SAO PAULO May 16 Brazil's central bank said on Wednesday that U.S. dollar outflows from the country totaled $639 million in the calendar month through May 11.
* Says it plans to invest about 350 million yuan ($51.48 million) to set up seven firms
* Contracted sales for May amounted to approximately RMB 700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: