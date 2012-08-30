* 2012 growth missed gov't forecasts, now seen below 2 pct

* Finance minister says new tax breaks being considered

* Analysts worry that rebound could stoke inflation

BRASILIA, Aug 30 Brazil's government reaffirmed its expectations for an economic rebound in 2013 after two straight years of meager expansion, though at a slower pace than originally forecast, according to a budget bill presented on Thursday.

Brazil is now targeting 4.5 percent growth next year, the document showed, more than twice the rate analysts expect for this year. The government previously estimated a 5.5 percent growth rate for 2013.

"That forecast bucks the current economic trend in the world, which is facing a crisis and will remain in crisis next year. We're being bold to make a growth target of 4.5 percent feasible," Finance Minister Guido Mantega said at a news conference in Brasilia.

Brazil's government has also cut its 2012 economic growth forecasts in recent months as activity failed to pick up speed. Its latest estimate for this year, 3 percent, is currently under review.

Economists have slashed their 2012 growth outlook to 1.7 percent, according to the median forecast in a central bank poll.

Mantega said new tax incentives are being considered to support the recovery, including breaks on payroll and energy taxes.

President Dilma Rousseff's government has deployed a series of stimulus measures such as tax breaks and cheap credit lines to targeted industries over the past year. The central bank has also slashed interest rates to an all-time low of 7.5 percent.

Most analysts agree with the government that the economy will recover later this year and grow around 4 percent in 2013, according to the central bank poll. However, many worry that the expected pick-up will bring a spike in inflation.

The government expects 12-month inflation to average 4.85 percent next year and converge to its 4.5 percent target by the end of the year. The government will aim for a primary surplus of 155.9 billion reais in 2013, the document added.