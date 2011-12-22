SAO PAULO Dec 22 Brazil's central bank on Thursday lowered its economic growth forecast for 2011 to 3.0 percent from 3.5 percent previously.

The forecast came in the bank's quarterly inflation report, which also raised its inflation forecast for 2011 to 6.5 percent from 6.4 percent previously, at the top of the bank's inflation target range of 4.5 percent plus or minus 2 percentage points.