BRASILIA, July 18 Economists at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Societe Generale on Friday slashed their
forecasts for Brazil's economic growth this year, the latest of
a series of revisions highlighting mounting pessimism about
Latin America's largest economy.
BofA economists David Beker and Ana Madeira expect Brazil to
grow just 0.7 percent this year, down from a previous estimate
of 1.6 percent, as low business and consumer confidence hampers
government efforts to jumpstart the economy.
Societe Generale's Dev Ashish trimmed his forecast to 1.1
percent from 1.7 percent, saying that weak industrial and trade
data dashed hopes of a positive second quarter.
Both revisions were published in research reports on Friday.
The consensus view for Brazil's 2014 growth in a Reuters
poll on Thursday was at 1.1 percent.
BofA also trimmed its forecast for Brazil's 2015 growth to
1.5 percent from 2 percent.
Brazil, once one of the most dynamic of emerging economies,
could be in a recession already as factories start to cut jobs,
according to some analysts.
But even as the economy falters, both BofA and Societe
Generale reiterated that interest rates would probably go up
next year as inflation remains high. Both teams
expect the benchmark Selic rate to end 2015 at 12 percent, up
from 11 percent currently.
Brazil's sluggish economy could be decisive in the upcoming
October presidential elections, in which President Dilma
Rousseff will seek another four-year term. Support for her has
slipped in the last two weeks, and she is statistically tied
with her main challenger in a possible second-round runoff, a
poll released on Thursday showed.
