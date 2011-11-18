* Gov't cuts 2011 GDP view to 3.8 pct from 4.5 pct

* 2011 inflation seen up to 6.4 pct from 5.8 percent

BRASILIA, Nov 18 The Brazilian government slashed its 2011 economic growth estimate to 3.8 percent from 4.5 percent on Friday, blaming the worsening debt crisis in Europe and a sluggish U.S. economy.

Even as activity slows, the country's inflation is seen accelerating to 6.4 percent in 2011 from a previous forecast of 5.8 percent, according to a joint Treasury and Federal Budget office report.

The government had been expected to revise its figures after recent economic data pointed to higher inflation and lower growth in Latin America's biggest economy.

"Problems in the euro zone and the lack of signs of recovery in the United States have an impact on the possible domestic slowdown," the report said.

The new government estimates are more in line with the central bank's view, which expects growth of 3.5 percent and inflation of 6.4 percent this year.

Market economists are more pessimistic and see growth closer to 3 percent and inflation just a shade below the official range ceiling of 6.5 percent.

The Brazilian government is moving rapidly to shield its economy from the spreading debt crisis in Europe after activity slowed more than expected in the third quarter.

The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index BRIBC=ECI fell 0.32 percent in the three-month period, suggesting that Brazil's economy may struggle to beat even the gloomier forecasts of a 3 percent rise in GDP this year. [ID:N1E7AG193]

Policy-makers have lifted some credit limits and cut interest rates to boost the economy amid the global slowdown. (Reporting by Tiago Pariz; Editing by Jan Paschal )