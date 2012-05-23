BRIEF-Mantra Venture Group board appoits Roger M. Ponder as CEO
* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board appointed roger m. Ponder to serve as chief executive officer of company, effective immediately
SAO PAULO May 23 Brazil's currency, the real , gained more than 2 percent against the U.S. dollar in spot market trading on Wednesday.
At 16:53 (1953 GMT) the real strenghtened 1.88 percent to a bid price of 2.0406 to the dollar, after briefly crossing 2 percent earlier in the session.
* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board appointed roger m. Ponder to serve as chief executive officer of company, effective immediately
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of five assets in Florida and Pennsylvania