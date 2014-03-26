CANADA FX DEBT-C$ recovers modestly from six-week low versus greenback

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3472, or 74.31 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve (Adds details, quote, updates prices) TORONTO/OTTAWA, April 20 The Canadian dollar strengthened modestly against the greenback on Thursday, recovering from a nearly six-week low, though it was expected to remain on the ropes in the longer term as monetary policy in Canada and the United States diverge. The small gain came after two sessions of losses, while oil prices en