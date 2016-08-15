(Adds market movement and analyst comment, paragraphs 5, 12-14)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Aug 15 There is not much the Brazilian
government can do to halt an appreciation in its real currency
that is set to continue, given high liquidity abroad and less
political uncertainty at home, a senior member of the economic
team told Reuters.
The government will rely on reducing its traditional
currency swaps position to limit the pace of appreciation of the
real, which has hit local producers already struggling with a
recession, said the official, who asked not to be named because
he was not allowed to speak publicly.
He said the economic team was not considering direct U.S.
dollar purchases or barriers to capital flows that, in the past,
had proved harmful.
"There is not much that can be done and past experience
shows that other types of intervention are not sustainable and
end up being harmful," said the official, who is involved in
economic policy decisions but is not a member of the central
bank.
After the report was published, the real extended gains to a
session high of 3.1556 per dollar on Monday morning.
The real, now the world's best-performing currency, has
gained a quarter of its value this year to trade at near 3 per
U.S. dollar, raising pressure on interim President Michel Temer
to act and shield a still-nascent economic recovery.
Temer, who will be confirmed in the post if the Senate, as
expected, impeaches President Dilma Rousseff in late August for
allegedly breaking fiscal rules, voiced concerns over the
stronger real and promised to "look for an equilibrium."
Some prominent businessmen, such as Brazilian billionaire
Abilio Diniz, third-largest shareholder of French retailer
Carrefour, have even urged the government to raise
taxes on capital inflows.
New central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn, however, has said the
bank will be more cautious in its interventions, signaling
policymakers will not be as heavy-handed in limiting the real's
gains as in the past.
A surge of the real to a one-year high last week prompted
the central bank to raise its daily auctions of reverse currency
swaps, which mimic the purchase of dollars in the futures market
and reduce the bank's traditional swaps position.
The central bank has reduced the volume of traditional
currency swaps on its balance sheet from more than $100 billion
last year to below $50 billion currently.
For some economists, the government should refrain from more
intervention and focus on the approval of unpopular economic
reforms.
"What the authorities should do to deal with currency
appreciation pressures is not to escalate FX market
intervention, but instead to accelerate the approval of
meaningful structural reforms," said Alberto Ramos, senior
economist with Goldman Sachs.
"Stronger fundamentals would allow the economy to cope very
well with a stronger currency."
High interest rates, coupled with easing political turmoil
with the conclusion of Rousseff's impeachment, and measures to
close a yawning fiscal gap have raised confidence in the
once-booming Brazilian economy, boosting the real.
Although the stronger real has helped inflation drop to
single digits by driving down the value of imports, the
government remains "very concerned" with the resistance of high
inflation.
Despite the recession, which is now in its second year, the
annual inflation rate has stayed near 9 percent.
"That is one of our big concerns and we need to study if
this phenomenon of persistently high inflation will last longer
or if it's done," said the official.
At the height of a commodities boom that buoyed the
Brazilian economy at the start of the decade, Rousseff had
limited foreign capital flows to stop the appreciation of the
real, which had strengthened to near parity.
Surprise increases in taxes on local stocks and debt curbed
investors' confidence in the government. That, along with other
policy mistakes, led to what could be Brazil's worst recession
ever.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum and David
Gregorio)