SAO PAULO May 30 Brazil's economy grew 0.2
percent in the first quarter from the previous quarter, slowing
its rate of growth, government statistics agency
IBGE said on Friday.
The number was in line with expectations, according to the
median forecast of 39 analysts polled by Reuters. In the October
to December quarter, the economy expanded 0.7 percent.
The economy grew 1.9 percent in the first quarter compared
to a year earlier, IBGE said. That missed
expectations by analysts polled by Reuters for growth of 2.1
percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Asher Levine
Editing by W Simon)