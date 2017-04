BRASILIA Nov 28 Brazil's economy grew 0.1 percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter and pulled out of a brief recession, government agency IBGE said on Friday.

The number was slightly worse than expectations of a 0.3 percent expansion, according to the median forecast of 36 analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Felipe Pontes; Writing by Silvio Cascione)