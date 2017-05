BRASILIA, March 3 Brazil's economy shrank 3.8 percent in 2015, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, in the worst annual performance in 25 years as businesses slashed investment plans and laid off more than a million workers.

The drop matched market expectations for a 3.8 percent contraction in a Reuters poll.

Brazil's gross domestic product fell a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter from the third. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)