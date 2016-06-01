BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy announces establishment of reserve-based lending facility on Canadian assets
* TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces establishment of reserve-based lending facility on Canadian assets
BRASILIA, June 1 Brazil's economy shrank 0.3 percent in the first quarter, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, less than the 0.8 percent drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
Brazil's gross domestic product fell 5.4 percent from a year earlier, according to IBGE. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
* Alcentra Capital corporation announces offering of common stock