BRASILIA, March 7 Brazil's gross domestic product contracted by 3.6 percent in 2016, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, confirming the country's worst recession on record after a larger-than-expected drop in the fourth quarter.

Brazil's economy shrank 0.9 percent in the fourth quarter versus the third after seasonal adjustments, following a 0.7 percent drop in the previous three months.

