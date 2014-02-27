China stocks head for worst week in 2017 amid tighter regulation; Hong Kong rebounds
* China sentiment hurt by tighter regulation, slowdown worries-UBS
SAO PAULO Feb 27 Brazil's economy grew 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter following a downturn in the third quarter, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
Gross domestic product had been expected to grow 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter, according to the median forecast of 43 analysts polled by Reuters. In the July to September quarter, the economy contracted 0.5 percent.
The economy grew 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier, IBGE said. That surpassed expectations by analysts polled by Reuters for growth of 1.6 percent.
SHANGHAI, April 21 Chinese money market rates and bond yields rose this week as the government stepped up its crackdown on the shadow banking and riskier financing practices, but fresh cash injections by the central bank helped avert any severe cash shortgages. Analysts say the injection of 665.5 billion yuan ($96.76 billion) into the banking system by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) this week was mainly aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2013 liquidity crisis, when its in