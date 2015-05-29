(Adds data, quotes)
By Silvio Cascione and Alonso Soto
BRASILIA May 29 Brazil's economy shrank 0.2
percent in the first quarter, setting the stage for a likely
recession this year as companies slash investments and leftist
President Dilma Rousseff tries to atone for policy missteps from
her first term in office.
The economy's performance, reported by the government
statistics agency on Friday, was better than median market
expectations of a 0.5 percent contraction in a Reuters poll.
Brazil's short-term interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> rose
early Friday as traders bet the economy's relative resiliency
would make the central bank more likely to extend its recent
cycle of rate hikes. The real also strengthened slightly
against the dollar.
Since her second term began on Jan. 1, Rousseff has cut
government spending, hiked several taxes and raised prices for
electricity and other items.
She hopes such moves will regain investor confidence after
many of the interventionist policies of her first four years in
office backfired. But economists also expect the measures will
cause the economy to shrink at least 1 percent this year, with
little hope of a meaningful rebound until 2016 or later.
"The trend is for weaker growth going forward," said
Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets research for TD
Securities in London. "Brazil is getting back into a recession."
The slightly better than expected performance was due
primarily to strength in the agriculture sector, which grew 4
percent compared to the previous quarter as coffee prices rose.
Nevertheless, in a foreboding sign for the broader economy,
investment fell 1.3 percent - marking the seventh straight
quarter of declines, the longest such streak since
record-keeping started in 1996.
Household consumption fell 1.5 percent, its worst quarterly
performance since the depths of the global financial crisis in
2008, as many Brazilians struggled with debt they accumulated
during an economic boom last decade.
Government consumption slipped 1.3 percent due to spending
cuts, which Rousseff hopes will allow Brazil to keep its
investment grade credit rating in coming years.
