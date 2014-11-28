(Adds comments by Finance Ministry)
By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA Nov 28 Brazil's economy crawled out of
a recession in the third quarter as public spending rose before
presidential elections, suggesting growth could be short-lived
as the government plans to tighten its budget.
The economy grew 0.1 percent in the third quarter from the
previous period, resuming expansion after two
consecutive quarters of contraction, government statistics
agency IBGE said on Friday. The result missed the median
forecast of 0.3 percent growth in a Reuters poll of 36 analysts.
Third-quarter expansion was mostly driven by a steep 1.3
percent increase in government spending. That stimulus is set to
end as newly re-elected President Dilma Rousseff seeks to
restore market confidence and avoid a credit-rating downgrade.
"Brazil is limping rather than leaping out of recession,"
said Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at
London-based firm Capital Economics.
Brazil's economy has disappointed since 2011. Global demand
for the country's commodities has cooled, inflation has remained
stubbornly high and investor sentiment soured due to repeated,
often erratic, government intervention in the private sector.
The Finance Ministry said Brazil has "all the conditions" to
grow faster in the fourth quarter and in 2015 as investments
grew for the first time in more than a year.
Economists have been more pessimistic about prospects for
Brazil. In addition to the budget cuts and tax hikes under
consideration by Rousseff's newly announced economic team,
markets expect big infrastructure projects could be scaled back
due to a police investigation at state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA .
Consumer spending, which represents nearly two-thirds of the
world's seventh-largest economy, failed to grow for a third
straight quarter, dropping 0.3 percent.
"Things are going to get a little better with the new
economic team, but I don't see Brazil returning to even mediocre
growth of 2-3 percent without structural reforms that are not
going to happen," said Fabio Knijnik, managing director of K2
Capital wealth fund.
When compared to the third quarter of 2013, Brazil's economy
shrank 0.2 percent.
Sustained economic growth is essential to keeping public
debt under control. Although Brazil's net debt is currently
lower than 40 percent of GDP, interest rates are among the
highest in the world at 11.25 percent.
